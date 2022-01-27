The FDA announced Monday that it was limiting use of two monoclonal antibody treatments, one made by Eli Lilly & Co. and the other by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, to cases where the patient is likely to have been infected with a susceptible variant such as delta. The omicron variant now accounts for 99 percent of the cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA noted that experts had recently found the monoclonal antibody treatments in question displayed “markedly reduced activity against the omicron variant,” and that other treatments, including another monoclonal and two antivirals, remain authorized for use against omicron.