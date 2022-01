The language of Section 1 of the 14th Amendment is quite broad: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Should the Supreme Court consider only the people and subject matter at issue at the end of the Civil War? If not, how would you defend broader applications of the amendment that Congress and the states did not envision at the time?