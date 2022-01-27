But before we throw in the towel and conclude that these hearings are entirely worthless, consider what sort of questions should be asked and what they could tell us about the nominee.
For starters, we need to know more about the judge’s ethical antennae:
- Would you continue to follow the code of ethics applicable to lower court judges if you are confirmed? Why shouldn’t the Supreme Court formally adopt that code for itself?
- Should justices speak at partisan settings? Should they be concerned that their attendance at a group with a particular ideological bent would create the appearance of bias?
- Should justices attend the State of the Union address?
We also need to know how the nominee treats precedent, which conservatives used to respect but now blithely wipe away when they “have the votes” to radically shift the law:
- Should justices reverse decades of settled law? If so, when?
- What factors go into the determination on whether to abandon precedent?
- Should a change in the composition of the court decide whether precedent stands?
- In what instances have you reversed precedent that your lower court set? In what instances did you think the precedent was wrong, but nevertheless followed it?
The public should also learn about the nominee’s interest in making the Supreme Court transparent and accessible:
- During the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court made audio of its oral arguments accessible to the public. How is that different from video coverage? Does opening up proceedings to average Americans help educate them about the court?
- When is it appropriate to resort to the “shadow docket,” or reach decisions without a full briefing, hearing and signed written opinions?
- Should justices provide written explanations as to why they did or did not recuse themselves in a given matter?
The nominee is unlikely to share her thoughts about particular cases, but she should be forthcoming about her methodology:
- Explain how justices should regard foreign law.
- Explain in general terms how you view the deference owed to the executive branch on matters of national security.
- If a statute broadly prohibits conduct or sets forth a clear test for determining whether there is a violation, should the court offer its own test or “guideposts” in place of those Congress established?
- The language of Section 1 of the 14th Amendment is quite broad: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Should the Supreme Court consider only the people and subject matter at issue at the end of the Civil War? If not, how would you defend broader applications of the amendment that Congress and the states did not envision at the time?
- Is voting the sole province of the states under the Constitution?
- How do you treat cases of first impression?
Let’s face it: The minds of virtually all the senators are made up before the nominee is sworn in. But confirmation hearings can play a role in educating the public and in trying to reestablish judicial norms.
If senators hope to restore any sense of dignity to the process, they should avoid trying to establish where the nominee stands on hot-button political issues and focus instead on the larger picture: Will this person restore some measure of confidence in the Supreme Court? If we can incentivize nominees to act more like judges and less like partisan team players, there may still be hope for the judiciary.