Nevertheless, the Biden administration’s position is “not yet” — and should be. Unlike the rightful owners of the assets, the flawed but elected Afghan republic, which the Taliban ousted, the Taliban enjoys no international recognition and makes no pretense of honoring democracy or human rights, especially the rights of women. It remains to be seen whether the group’s promises to end all support for terrorism will be fulfilled; the Taliban interior minister is Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the notorious Haqqani network terrorist group — and wanted by the FBI. Skepticism is also in order regarding a recent plea from Taliban chief Mohammad Naeem to end revenge killings of former government personnel, which were widely reported in recent months.
How to aid a suffering people without aiding their oppressors in the process is, alas, a familiar dilemma, with perhaps the most difficult case being the food aid the United States and others sent to North Korea. The right approach is to look for creative ways to nourish the hungry and care for the ill through the most independent channels possible. Broadly speaking, that is the approach the United States and Europe are taking with Afghanistan now.
The recently announced pledge of $308 million toward the United Nations’ global goal of $4.4 billion for Afghanistan brought total U.S. aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees to nearly $782 million just since October 2020. The United States has also provided 4.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has clarified still-pending sanctions against the Taliban to make clear that relief agencies can pay teachers and it has authorized cash remittances from Afghan family members abroad.
The Oslo meeting ended with no change in the U.S. position on frozen assets, but with a commitment to explore injecting more liquidity into the banking system otherwise. The secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had previously backed a World Bank fund for that purpose. Western countries made clear that their meeting with the Taliban did not imply diplomatic recognition, and that future relations will hinge in part on whether the Taliban ends “conditions and obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid" and permits girls to return to secondary schools, as promised, when classrooms reopen in March. The people of Afghanistan desperately need food and medicine; they are also entitled to their human rights. U.S. policy should pursue both.