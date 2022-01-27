The Oslo meeting ended with no change in the U.S. position on frozen assets, but with a commitment to explore injecting more liquidity into the banking system otherwise. The secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had previously backed a World Bank fund for that purpose. Western countries made clear that their meeting with the Taliban did not imply diplomatic recognition, and that future relations will hinge in part on whether the Taliban ends “conditions and obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid" and permits girls to return to secondary schools, as promised, when classrooms reopen in March. The people of Afghanistan desperately need food and medicine; they are also entitled to their human rights. U.S. policy should pursue both.