NSO Group says Pegasus is meant to help governments stop criminals and terrorists. But human rights organizations and academic researchers have reported for years on governments using Pegasus to target the phones of journalists, rights activists, politicians and diplomats. We wrote to NSO Group to ask them if they thought that targeting me was a legitimate use of Pegasus and how this is consistent with their stated policies. NSO responded that it would open an initial assessment into our allegation to determine if an investigation is warranted. The company said it takes “any allegation of the misuse of [its] system against a human rights defender most seriously.”