Call me naive — and if I was naive at 40, consider the millions of students taking out loans when they’re barely out of high school — but a technicality was buried in the loan language: Participation in the loan-forgiveness program was not automatic. Borrowers have to indicate they wanted to be in the program, otherwise the lending agencies presumed they would pay the full amount. Had I known this, I would have signed up immediately. Now the soonest I would see the debt forgiven would be 2025. I’d be nearly 60.