Holt then turned to Williams, who expanded a bit on his sourcing for this claim. “According to people who are familiar with the justice’s thinking, and we should clarify we have not heard from Justice Breyer directly, but according to people he has talked to, he made this decision within the past couple of weeks to step down,” said the veteran reporter who covers crime and justice issues for the network.
Other TV networks followed right behind: CNN at 12:00 p.m., Fox News at 12:06, ABC News at 12:21 and CBS News at 12:33 p.m. Media outlets began posting their roundups of Breyer’s nearly three-decade tenure on the court — articles that in many cases had been sitting around for months in the expectation that the liberal justice would announce his retirement during President Biden’s first year in office.
NBC News said Williams would likely not speak about his coup and would let the reporting speak for itself. It does: During her briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki refrained from knocking down the story: “For today, again, I’m just not going to be able to say anything about any specifics until, of course, Justice Breyer makes any announcement should he decide to make an announcement,” she said.
That announcement will come soon enough, and people may well forget who broke the story of the 83-year-old Breyer’s decision to step down. It’s what media watchdog Jay Rosen might call an “ego scoop,” with “zero significance” to actual news consumers. “But try telling that to the reporter who feels he or she has one,” he wrote.
We would propose a Supreme Court corollary to this classification. Here is an institution that’s all but designed to resist accountability and transparency, as evidenced by its resistance or refusal over the years to make its proceedings more accessible to the public via audio and video. This defining opacity starred in a recent flare-up over a story by NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who noted that when the high court took the bench after the holidays, all were wearing masks except for Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.
Trouble was, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has diabetes, felt uneasy in proximity to non-mask-wearers. Totenberg reported that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had “in some form” asked his colleagues to wear masks. Following publication of the story, Roberts issued a statement that he “did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other justice to wear a mask on the bench.”
NPR stood by its reporting, apparently on the grounds that “in some form” afforded it the necessary factual wiggle room. Which it does not. A lesson for NPR: You can never linguistically out-nitpick the Supreme Court.
But the quibbling over Totenberg’s precision and journalistic ethics obscured a broader point. “They could have avoided the whole mask controversy if they had simply said what the mask policy was,” says Toobin.
And now, it appears that Williams has ruffled a robe or two. Fox News’s Shannon Bream on Wednesday afternoon chimed in with this sub-scoop:
To which we say, good! Breyer sits on a court that won’t allow cameras in the courtroom and oversees a federal judiciary that makes it an act of journalistic enterprise just to secure accurate and comprehensive quotes from official proceedings. It’s only fitting, then, that a reporter scuttled his tidy retirement rollout. “If you are operating in a void where you make up the rules as you go along, you can’t be surprised if things go awry sometimes,” says Toobin.
Oh, but wait:
We’re going to go with “upset.”