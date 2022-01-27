The U.S. government has officials tasked with handling each of these developments. But as Politico detailed in an article Thursday, all of the Biden administration’s senior level diplomats and national security officials are working day and night on one issue: Ukraine. CIA Director William J. Burns has visited Moscow and Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been crisscrossing Europe. National security adviser Jake Sullivan, a host of U.S. ambassadors, and even President Biden himself have been working the phones in a worldwide full-court press. Their singular mission is get everyone on board with a tough stance toward Putin and tough sanctions if he attacks.