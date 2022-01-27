That’s not just good; it’s positively spectacular, exceeding every forecast. It’s the highest GDP growth since 1984, which is remembered as a moment of boundless prosperity.
While predictions can always be wrong (and often are), the International Monetary Fund now forecasts that growth will slow to 4 percent in 2022 — which would still be the highest growth in two decades, excepting 2021.
Then there’s the jobs picture: In 2021, more than 6 million jobs were created, the largest number of any year on record. The unemployment rate plummeted faster than anyone expected; it’s now at 3.9 percent, and pretty much anyone who wants to can find a job.
I can already hear Republicans protesting: That wasn’t President Biden’s doing! It was because we were climbing out of a recession! Well, yes, it was because we were climbing out of a recession. But by that logic, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton didn’t deserve any credit for the strong economies when they were president, either.
The party out of power always has an impulse to say that whatever is good about the economy can’t possibly be attributed to the president, while anything bad about it is definitely his fault. There has also long been a partisan gap in perceptions of the economy: Under a Democratic president, Democrats are more likely to say things are good and Republicans are more likely to say things are bad, and the reverse is true under a Republican president.
But what used to be a gap in perceptions has turned into an absolute chasm. And that in turn has warped the entire debate around the economy. What’s remarkable about this moment is how successful Republicans have been in convincing so many people not just that Biden shouldn’t get any credit for the things that are going well, but also that the economy in general is just a disaster.
Consider the Index of Consumer Sentiment created by the University of Michigan, one of the most widely cited measures of what consumers think about the present and future of the economy. Researchers report that the size of the gap between Democrats’ and Republicans’ perceptions has doubled in the time since Donald Trump became president.
And right now, the Republicans in that survey give lower marks to the economy than they did at the worst points of the Great Recession in 2008 or the pandemic recession in 2020, when the economy was contracting and bleeding millions of jobs a month.
That is positively bonkers. It’s not remotely rational. Yes, inflation plays a big part in our perceptions of the economy — unlike GDP and job growth, it’s visible to everyone in a day-to-day way. But no sane person could actually say the economy is worse off now than at those moments of outright catastrophe.
Yet Republicans do. Their elected officials and media figures say it, and the rank and file follow right along. This is Biden’s economy, so it’s obviously a nightmare of suffering and woe. You had to pay an extra 50 cents for a gallon of milk? It’s worse than the Great Depression!
This in turn has a distorting effect on media coverage. What we hear from Democrats is “We’re all concerned about higher prices, but if you look at the numbers, in many ways things are actually quite positive,” while what we hear from Republicans is “Chaos! Disaster! Calamity! It’s the worst thing any of us has ever lived through!!!”
News media take their cues from what partisans are saying. By now, you’ve probably seen a hundred news stories about people coping with inflation, which only reinforces the perception that it’s making everyone miserable, whether or not it has had a significant effect on your own life. Prices are a very important part of the economic picture, but that coverage makes it seem as though they’re the entirety of the picture.
Which is why it’s always important to remember that there’s an alternate history of the pandemic we avoided, one in which the government didn’t act as aggressively as it did. Would we be better off right now if inflation were at 2 percent but tens of millions more Americans were out of work, hundreds of thousands more businesses had gone bankrupt, and state and local governments had made brutal cuts to services?
The fact that we live in this reality and not that one is a bipartisan success story: The strategy of responding by pouring money into Americans’ pockets and shoring up businesses began when Trump was president, with the cooperation of both parties. Trump signed five coronavirus relief bills that passed overwhelmingly; then came the American Rescue Plan, which was passed only by Democrats and signed by Biden.
So yes, inflation is a real problem (and a global one). But in other ways that are equally or even more important, the economy is doing surprisingly well. We shouldn’t let Republicans fool us into believing otherwise.