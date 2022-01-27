Indeed, it is possible that if Biden’s nominee is qualified, some Republicans will vote for her. It used to be that voting to confirm a justice was not considered an endorsement of that nominee’s philosophy or beliefs, but a vote on whether the person has the temperament, character and intellect to serve on the high court. Although the days when Breyer was confirmed 87 to 9 are long gone, Biden’s nominee could win bipartisan support. When he appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson (rumored to be on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist) to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — voted to confirm her.