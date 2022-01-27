The dominance of liberal rulings created a conservative response. That led to the formation of the Federalist Society (of which I have been a member since 1987) and pushed Republican judicial appointments’ jurisprudence to the forefront of politics. Over the past few decades, this has meant there is an ample supply of committed, thoughtful conservatives who disagree with the philosophical underpinnings of liberal jurisprudence. Alito was one such person, which is why his nomination was so vigorously opposed. President Donald Trump elevated three others to the court during his term, giving conservative justices a 6-to-3 majority and the most conservative court since the mid-1930s.