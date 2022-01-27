The CPD is an independent staple of U.S. democratic institutions. Republican Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr. and Democrat Kenneth Wollack, to whom McDaniel addressed her letter, currently co-chair the commission. The rest of its leadership is equally bipartisan. Over the years, the CPD has selected authoritative journalists as moderators. They have conducted the debates with poise and integrity. Jim Lehrer, who moderated 12, was a fairness purist with just one goal in mind: to help the electorate understand a candidate’s positions and stay out of the way. Nothing more, nothing less.