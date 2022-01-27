The team owner, Daniel Snyder, after years of refusing to change the name of his football team agreed to change it only after shareholders and investors, along with major league sponsors, threatened to cut ties with his organization. We are still waiting to hear what the new name of the team will be. More recently, more than 40 women, including office workers and cheerleaders, claimed they were sexually harassed and discriminated against in the organization, as revealed in The Post. A year-long independent investigation that was concluded in 2021 revealed sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation were common. Mr. Snyder was fined $10 million and voluntarily stepped down for a few months, turning over the day-to-day running of his business to his wife. Has the workplace environment improved for women?