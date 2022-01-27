Still, many Afghan refugees, like those from other countries, are trapped in a series of Catch-22s. A lot of free English lessons are online, but most newcomers have no computers. The library has some laptops one can borrow, but without a lease or a gas bill, you can’t get a library card. They don’t have phones, instrumental if you’re trying to network, applying for jobs, looking for a ride to class, trying to do more than sit. For those needs, I turned to my American Enterprise Institute colleagues and alums, and again, there they were, overflowing with generosity. The family’s wish list was fulfilled, and more. I even have extra things I am able to share with other families in need.