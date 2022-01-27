Johnson’s behavior was certainly nowhere near as bad, for example, as that of President Donald Trump. He held superspreader events at the White House, hosted mass indoor rallies that quite possibly resulted in deaths (including that of a former Republican presidential contender) and forced his Secret Service agents to drive him around in a sealed vehicle while he had a severe case of covid-19. Trump paid no immediate political price for this behavior at the time. Neither have any of the other politicians who have openly flouted official recommendations from various U.S. health authorities.
The difference is that Americans haven’t had to face anything like the same level of legal restrictions or draconian police enforcement that people in Britain have experienced. It’s hard to convey how much the lockdowns here affected every aspect of life. For months, it was illegal to leave your house, unless you had a reasonable excuse. You couldn’t legally visit a friend inside their home. Two women who went for a socially distanced walk outdoors with coffees faced fines because their coffees apparently transformed the event into a picnic, which was illegal.
According to data obtained by the National, police in England and Wales “issued a total of 117,213 fixed penalty notices for breaches of coronavirus restrictions, including 366 fines of £10,000 [about $13,395] for holding gatherings of more than thirty people and 3,440 fines of £800 [$1,070] for participating in gatherings of more than 15 people” between March 2020 and June 2021.
Millions of people rightly followed the laws set by Johnson’s government, even when it was excruciating. Nearly everyone in Britain has a story of missing funerals, canceling holiday and birthday gatherings, and being legally barred from visiting loved ones. There are countless stories of people dying alone, their last words whispered to loved ones over Zoom.
But the prime minister apparently couldn’t resist celebrating the crucial milestone that is one’s 56th birthday with dozens of his colleagues and his interior decorator while the rest of us in the country weren’t allowed to see our parents or siblings. Now, many of those who obeyed the laws feel like chumps. Or, as one columnist put it: “Boris Johnson has made us all look like idiots.”
Even though I was comparatively lucky during the pandemic, I didn’t see anyone in my family back in the United States for more than 18 months because non-essential travel was outlawed for most of the pandemic. A friend of mine was shooed off a bench by the police while sitting alone in a public park (which was also technically illegal). Many in the United States voluntarily behaved in similar ways out of caution, but few faced large fines from the police or the risk of jail time at any point during the pandemic for visiting a friend or having coffee on an outdoor walk.
Whether these measures were sensible or excessive in hindsight is debatable. What is no longer debatable is whether the man who set the rules actually followed them. He did not.
That’s why government ministers are having such a hard time defending their leader. The government line these days seems to be that these parties are being blown out of proportion. “Boris Johnson didn’t rob a bank,” one said in his defense. No, he didn’t, but he robbed his citizens of crucial experiences with loved ones while he enjoyed them himself.
Unlike most political scandals, this one isn’t abstract. Every person in the country can think of the sacrifices they made and then compare them with the party invitation that was sent around to more than 100 people at 10 Downing Street with the line “Bring your own booze.”
When news of these parties first surfaced, the government hoped that it could contain the political damage by only launching an internal investigation. That approach blew up in their faces when the man they appointed to investigate the work parties … turned out to have thrown an apparently illegal work party himself. The findings from a more robust independent investigation are eagerly anticipated.
Johnson has clearly failed to contain the damage. A new poll shows that 62 percent of Britons want Johnson to resign.
Even if Johnson manages to somehow survive this scandal for now, it isn’t the end of the story. This week, London’s Metropolitan Police announced that it had launched its own investigation into the string of apparently illegal gatherings.
The odds that Johnson will be prime minister by the end of February now seem roughly the same as the odds that he actually thought he was attending an essential “work” event when he joined colleagues for wine and cheese in the Downing Street garden. Whenever he goes, the standard office-leaving farewell drinks event will have a certain irony to it.