Even though I was comparatively lucky during the pandemic, I didn’t see anyone in my family back in the United States for more than 18 months because non-essential travel was outlawed for most of the pandemic. A friend of mine was shooed off a bench by the police while sitting alone in a public park (which was also technically illegal). Many in the United States voluntarily behaved in similar ways out of caution, but few faced large fines from the police or the risk of jail time at any point during the pandemic for visiting a friend or having coffee on an outdoor walk.