The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, judging by “the content of character” was a future goal, not a solution. In 1969, he said “White Americans must recognize that justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes to the structure of our society.” He advocated for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act and the Voting Rights Act so that the federal government could legally end systemic racism in employment, housing, voting and other activities funded by the government.