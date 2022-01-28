I question whether either of these fears is valid.
When the pool of job applicants with (often irrelevant) degrees runs out, employers will simply hire intelligent and capable applicants without degrees — both problems solved.
You need specialized training for many jobs, but to insist that all applicants for good, well-paying jobs have a college degree is ridiculous.
The only ones to suffer here might be the institutions of higher learning themselves, many of which are running a con game for their own financial benefit.
Tom Ede, Washington