Where the Chicago Blackhawks might have made some effort to create ties with Indigenous history and communities, the WFT has actively put distance between the team and anything “diversity”-related altogether. Team President Jason Wright recently stated, “We will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery.” Of the potential team names shared by Tanya Snyder, co-chief executive, none of the prospective names has any ties to diversity-related initiatives. This appears to be by design, as two popular fan-driven team names, “Red Tails,” paying respects to the Tuskegee Airmen, and the less popular “Code Talkers,” referencing the Navajo Code Talkers and their contributions during World War II, were missing from the final list. It is clear that when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusivity initiatives, the goal is to avoid them altogether.