Yes, the labor market looks strong. The past year was one of the bestfor hiring, and recent months have seen record levels of job openings. The unemployment rate, at 3.9 percent, is also very low by historical standards. While there’s no exact definition of “maximum employment,” many economists believe it’s when the unemployment rate gets below about 4 percent. (It will never be 0 percent because there will always be people changing jobs and it takes time to hire.)