Madison: I’m going to share with you something I haven’t shared with anyone else. My wife made me go to a primary-care physician to get a complete physical before doing this. The blood test came back the next day and my prostate cancer had spiked. The doctor said I needed to go to the urologist immediately. But I had already announced the hunger strike. I went to the urologist, and he ordered a CT scan and an MRI. And this was in December; I was well into the hunger strike. The results came back and the urologist said the cancer had spread to seven different parts of my body, and that I would have to start cancer treatments.