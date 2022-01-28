Attiah: First of all, how are you doing?
Madison: I’m doing fine. I’m slowly getting back to regular food. It’s now vegetables, soup and soft food. And I’ll probably have to do that for about a week. When you haven’t had solid food, the last thing you want to do is to put steak in your stomach!
Attiah: Makes sense! But are you feeling okay?
Madison: The biggest physical challenge was insomnia. I started to wear down during the hunger strike. I would be awake at 1, 2 a.m. and not get back to sleep. The other challenge was muscle weakness. I had difficulty walking up the stairs. The first 30 days I went from 194 to 167 pounds. The weight loss started to level because my metabolism slowed down. But I anticipated this.
Attiah: Indeed, I know this is not your first time doing this — you did a hunger strike in the 1980s.
Madison: You know, I had some mentors. [Activist and entertainer] Dick Gregory and I would get to go on strike and sometimes we’d be on over different reasons. The first time was when I was doing some cross-country march. And Dick advised me. And then, I got involved with the civil war in South Sudan — my purpose was to draw attention to the issue. So I often followed his instructions.
Attiah: What else sustained you? Were there mental or even social strategies you used?
Madison: Meditation. And discipline. Because food is everywhere. Pizza commercials, burger commercials. You have to discipline yourself to tune it out. And it became a family affair. My wife and I would go out to a restaurant and she would order a salad, and I would have just broth. My daughter helped me out with special teas. My son decided to go on a hunger strike, too, and it was the first time he had ever done it. He said, “I’m gonna join you.”
Attiah: It’s been a week or so since the voting legislation was defeated. You put your health and your life on the line for this. How are you feeling about just the voting rights situation now?
Madison: I’m very disappointed. The Republican Party clearly now is on record as being the party of voter suppression — and that none of them had the courage to break away and protect what is a cornerstone of our democracy. I was angry at [Democrats] Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who decided to put Senate rules and procedure over basic voting rights. I predict that Sinema is not going to get reelected. Manchin just simply can’t be trusted. And that’s how I feel.
Attiah: Obviously, so many people are grass-roots organizers on this issue of voting rights. But … are we doing enough? Sacrificing enough? You literally put your life on the line because you’ve lived through this history. There are times where I think we should be out in the streets all of the time. What have you heard from people who saw what you are doing?
Madison: I can say with all honesty that we have not had one phone call [into the show] where someone has said, “You wasted your time.” It’s been just the opposite. This is unusual. We usually get haters from both sides. I’ve been encouraged to do more.
Attiah: It sounds like you’ve started this nourishing feedback loop — a sort of ripple effect. Maybe that’s how activism is sustained It helps you sustain yourself through supporting other people.
Madison: It’s like throwing a rock in a still lake. The ripples get wider as it goes out.
Attiah: Yes, but sometimes we forget about the original rock and the sacrifices of the activists.
Madison: I’m going to share with you something I haven’t shared with anyone else. My wife made me go to a primary-care physician to get a complete physical before doing this. The blood test came back the next day and my prostate cancer had spiked. The doctor said I needed to go to the urologist immediately. But I had already announced the hunger strike. I went to the urologist, and he ordered a CT scan and an MRI. And this was in December; I was well into the hunger strike. The results came back and the urologist said the cancer had spread to seven different parts of my body, and that I would have to start cancer treatments.
Attiah: Oh, wow.
Madison: I didn’t want to mention it on air so that it would draw attention away from the protest. I asked my urologist, can I continue the hunger strike? I asked him what would happen if I decided not totake these cancer treatments? He said, “You’ll be dead in a year and a half, and that during that year and a half, you’ll be on pain medication.” I asked him if it would impact the hunger strike. He said no — interestingly enough, one of the side effects was that I’d put on weight! [laughs]. But I went ahead. You’re the first journalist I’ve told that to. …
So the question is: What now? I want to use my platform every day to educate everybody on the issues and then to motivate people to do something about it. And then to work especially with the younger people.
I always laugh when people say, “We need to pass the torch to the next generation.” We need to rethink that. I’m gonna light the next generation’s torch. But I’m gonna hold on to my torch because if I pass my torch to you, that leaves me in the dark. We all need to stay on the battlefield. Rosa Parks stayed on the battlefield until she died. Dick stayed on the battlefield. They stayed engaged — until the very end.