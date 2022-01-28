However, speedy implementation cannot come at the expense of equity in the growing, processing and distribution of cannabis. A disparity study will provide us key information in determining how we can best address existing inequities and maximize participation in the cannabis industry. Our communities of color have borne the brunt of cannabis prohibition. To this day, Black Marylanders are twice as likely as White Marylanders to be arrested for cannabis despite similar usage rates. This harsh reality is why any legalization measure in Maryland must also seek to repair the past harms prohibition has caused — particularly in communities of color. This includes providing for expungement of past cannabis offenses, ensuring that those who have been disproportionately harmed by prohibition have ownership at every level in the legal industry, and reinvesting the bulk of the tax revenue from legal cannabis sales back into these communities.