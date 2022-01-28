I was surprised when asked me three questions: (1) How long had I been riding Metro (22 years); (2) Where did my ride begin (Green Line at Prince George’s Plaza); and (3) What did I think about how Metro was running (I had no complaints).
My early commuting years on the Metro required three trains (this was before the Green Line was connected), so I was thrilled to be able to take one train to work without a change. I told him I loved having the “Express” to read on my commute. And I told him he had his work cut out for him. I don’t know what he thought of my comments, but I was struck by the fact that he would stop to have a casual conversation with a daily commuter.
Ever since that chance encounter, whenever I heard bad news about the Metro system, I wondered if Mr. Wiedefeld was going to quit. I have held him in the highest esteem all these years for his willingness to take on the challenge of such a broken system, for making safety a priority and for messaging important information in the system’s audio announcements and in the Express.
Susana Limon, University Park