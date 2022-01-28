After an extensive legal battle, he is now at a new facility outside of Virginia, and he is doing much better. But my heart still hurts for him every day. He deserves a chance at freedom. And he’s not alone. So many incarcerated people in Virginia are serving unnecessarily long sentences and should have a chance to reenter society.
Virginia Del. Carrie E. Coyner (R-Chesterfield) and state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) recently introduced legislation that would enable incarcerated people serving extreme sentences to get that chance. It sounds like a terrific step forward — until you look at the details. The bill has extremely strict requirements for who can receive a second look, and my son, with his vulnerability, would be excluded.
I am begging Virginia legislators to please not prevent people such as my son from getting a second chance.
It is difficult to put my son’s story into words. Every time I think about it, the pain consumes me.
Tyquine grew up with mental health problems and was hospitalized several times because of these issues. Then, about a decade ago, at 18, he made a mistake and participated in a string of home invasions. He was sentenced to an extreme 120 years plus a life sentence without the eligibility of parole.
He was later placed in solitary confinement for more than 600 days. Every day, he was locked in an 80-square-foot concrete cell. He missed endless showers and was not permitted to even step outside of his cell. He also was fed inconsistently and was sometimes given food covered with particles of his jail cell and maggots.
His health deteriorated sharply. He lost 30 pounds and was as thin as a toothpick. He lost the ability to speak in words, and spoke only in strings of incoherent numbers or barked like a dog.
For years, I fought to have him taken out of solitary confinement and placed in a new facility. Finally, he was transferred to a prison closer to me.
I am grateful that he is no longer suffering so grievously. But he deserves to be free altogether, receiving proper mental health care and spending time with his family.
Virginia lawmakers have signaled that they are willing to give some incarcerated people a hearing to reevaluate their sentences. That’s much needed. One in seven incarcerated people in the state is serving a life sentence, even though research shows such extreme sentences do little to protect public safety and are extremely costly.
But the lawmakers’ newly introduced bill needs revisions. For one, it requires people to earn “good conduct time” or “sentencing credits.” But many people are not allowed to do so. For example, any adult sentenced before 1995 cannot receive credits.
The bill also excludes people who have been convicted of a “100 series disciplinary offense” or more than one “200 series disciplinary offense” in the five years preceding the filing of the petition.
These offenses can be paltry. They can include having a cigarette, possessing a portable telephone, engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with another incarcerated person or participating in a group demonstration — such as a hunger strike for better coronavirus protections.
Though the legislation does allow incarcerated people to circumvent these behavioral requirements with a waiver, there is no clear procedure to access one.
And there is absolutely no need for these standards in the first place. We are not asking for Virginia to release people without restriction. We are simply asking for incarcerated people to get a chance at a hearing to reevaluate their sentences.
I met with Coyner to discuss my concerns with the proposed legislation and greatly appreciate her time and kindness. But what we need now is action.
To be sure, no legislation will take away the relentless abuse that my son endured in prison. But we can make Virginia’s prison system better and more humane for the future.