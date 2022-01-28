Worse, in 2020, overdose deaths increased to more than 100,000 annually, and that upward trend continues. Congress and the Biden administration must respond immediately and more aggressively. One way to do so is by rapidly scaling up syringe services programs and other harm-reduction interventions that reach people who use drugs and connect them to lifesaving services, including overdose prevention, medical and behavioral health care. Congress should fund the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Infectious Disease and the Opioid Epidemic Program at the highest level possible in its final fiscal 2022 spending bill to better support and expand access to syringe services programs nationwide.
Additionally, we must increase access to naloxone (a drug that prevents opioid overdose) by making it readily accessible and free, just as we have done for testing and vaccines for the coronavirus.
Federal leaders must step up now to respond to this public health crisis, too, because the lives of our loved ones and communities depend on it.
Grant Smith, Washington
The writer is deputy director of the Drug Policy Alliance’s Office of National Affairs.