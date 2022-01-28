Worse, in 2020, overdose deaths increased to more than 100,000 annually, and that upward trend continues. Congress and the Biden administration must respond immediately and more aggressively. One way to do so is by rapidly scaling up syringe services programs and other harm-reduction interventions that reach people who use drugs and connect them to lifesaving services, including overdose prevention, medical and behavioral health care. Congress should fund the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Infectious Disease and the Opioid Epidemic Program at the highest level possible in its final fiscal 2022 spending bill to better support and expand access to syringe services programs nationwide.