In his Jan. 23 Local Opinions essay, “One Fairfax County schools pandemic modification should return,” Joseph Amsbary argued that Fairfax County Public Schools should keep its policy of allowing students to pass/fail up to two classes. As a junior in FCPS, I believe that the policy does not “encourage students to take chances and explore so they can identify and refine their passions,” but rather encourages students to accept that they are bad at a subject and ignore it.