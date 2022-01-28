Virginia abolished executions last March, becoming the 23rd state, and the first in the South, to end the death penalty. Now a majority of states have either abolished the death penalty or have imposed formal moratoriums on its use. At least another 10 states have not carried out an execution in at least 10 years. Lawmakers in Ohio and Utah are considering bipartisan legislation to repeal the death penalty in their states. Just three states — Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas — account for the majority of executions and death sentences.