And achieving regime change in Kyiv, which the Kremlin clearly seeks, will not be straightforward. For all his vacillations, President Volodymyr Zelensky could simply retreat to the west of the country; if followed there by Russian forces, he could establish a government in exile recognized and supported by the West. Many thousands would be dead in the conflict, and many millions would be forced to flee. Weapons would flow into Ukraine, and the conflict would be very likely to escalate.