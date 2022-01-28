McClain’s photo is simply arresting. I love the colors of the limited palette that convey the feel of winter. I love how the branches, which I expect to be dark, are instead light, and I love the snowflakes being circles of varying sizes and tints. I love the statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. being the source of warmth in the composition, the color of a dawn. The image feels painterly, and I love how images like this are actually found in real life. Readers have amazing photographers to thank for their patience and perseverance seeking out such shots under, I imagine, often adverse conditions while we are cozy and snug at home. Photographers help broaden readers’ horizons.
I have one idea to enhance the calendar for next year: Have photographers give a little narrative about how their photo came to be. Was it planned or an accident, was there a hurdle they overcame, an influence that gave them an idea to get the picture? Photographers speak with images, not words, but it would be delightful to hear their thoughts in the capturing of their pictures. Their ruminations might even further ground their photos in the anchor of location, strengthening that characteristic of the calendar. I would welcome that.
I consider The Post’s photographers to be silent jewels of your paper. I enjoy, when I see a photo on your pages that I especially like, trying to guess who took it before checking out the credits. (Jabin Botsford is the one I most frequently admire in these “blind taste tests.”)
Heidi Marohn, Takoma Park
A dribbler like Dad
Given the substantial interest of sports followers regarding “second-generation” athletes, I was surprised the Jan. 13 profile of soccer player Trinity Rodman, “National team picks Spirit’s Rodman” [Sports], did not mention her father, Dennis Rodman. Dennis Rodman was a highly valued player for the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association during the Michael Jordan era, when the Bulls won several league championships. His major contributions were his rebounding and defense.
Douglas Snyder, Bowie
Wilmington’s truth: Premeditated murder
As a fierce proponent of slavery and lynching, and as the first female senator enslaver, Rebecca Latimer Felton, cited in the Jan. 16 news article “The last enslaver to join the Senate, in 1922, was its first woman,” played a quite formidable role. Her ability to incite racial hatred stirred the emotions of many white supremacists of her time.
Many would argue that her “role” in the Wilmington, N.C., 1898 coup/massacre, however, was much less than one might assume. David Zucchino makes this point in his Pulitzer Prize-winning, exhaustively researched work “Wilmington’s Lie.” Zucchino cited Felton’s famous, extremely inflammatory, emotional speech in August 1898, when she charged that lynching was needed to stop Black men from raping White women. Zucchino also described the life and dedication of Alexander Manly, the Black owner of a Wilmington newspaper who eloquently countered Felton’s speech with an op-ed that argued, essentially, that it was White men doing the raping of Black women and that many relationships between Black men and White women were consensual.
Although it is quite easy to conclude that the op-ed could have been used as a “pretext” for the horrific Wilmington coup/massacre that took place that November, the real story is much more sobering for those who might underestimate white-supremacist patience and resolve. In Zucchino’s work, we learn that the massacre/coup of Wilmington was already being planned when Felton’s fiery speech and the reaction to Manly’s op-ed caused outrage throughout the South. The white supremacists decided to keep the November date for the massacre and focus on their goal of destroying the concept of “fusion” that Wilmington had begun to symbolize, that Black and White people could work together and prosper.
David L. Evans, Arlington
Hopped up on hyperbole
If I correctly interpret what I read in the Jan. 16 news article “Defector’s return to N. Korea leaves questions,” the next big threat from Pyongyang is not hypersonic missiles but a possible Olympic contender. The article reported that reverse defector Kim Woo Jung “hopped over two 10-foot-high razor-wire fences” on his way back through the demilitarized zone to North Korea. That incredible feat certainly positions him well for the high jump in Paris in 2024. The current record is only 8 feet. Kim can easily beat that even if they top the bar with razor wire.
Robert L. Worden, Annapolis
Turning the page
I had to consider the irony when I opened Jan. 16 Post. There above the fold on the front page was yet another breast-beating tirade about systemic racism dating from more than 170 years ago, “Enslavers in Congress shaped our nation’s history.” Yes, they did. The viciously cruel history of slavery and the Jim Crow era that followed must never be denied. And yet. And yet, turn all the way to Page A6, and there was a photograph of Virginia’s new Black female lieutenant governor being sworn in by a Black Virginia judge (curiously unidentified). This is the photo that should have been on Page A1. As Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said in a recent interview, “It’s not 1963” anymore. And it’s not 1850, either.
Allison Lewis, Virginia Beach
The true origins of Disney’s French connection
I take issue with Philip Kennicott’s Jan. 9 Critic’s Notebook column, “An animator’s affinity for the French.” It’s not “odd” or “wrong” for Disney films “Sleeping Beauty,” “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast” to contain French architecture and decor. Rather than his contention that this reveals some affinity for the aristocratic, there’s a much simpler explanation: These stories were written by French authors and take place in France.
As usual, the Disney artists fully researched their source material and designed their backgrounds and furnishings accordingly. The same can be said of the Bavarian stylings in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the British architecture in “Peter Pan,” the Chinese aesthetic in “Mulan,” Native American influence in “Pocahontas,” etc. All these films reflect the design of the country in which they take place, nothing more.
The exception that proves the rule is another film of French origin: Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” styled as medieval Paris, not Versailles. Perhaps this was omitted in Kennicott’s piece because it does not fit with his aristocracy theory.
Hank Zangara, Washington
A voice that spoke to a generation
I appreciated Chris Richards’s sharp and savvy appreciation of a true 1960s (and beyond) icon, Ronnie Spector, in his Jan. 14 Style article, “Spector’s bold yet nuanced voice.” My six-years-older-than-me uncle introduced me to the Ronettes when I was still in elementary school in the 1960s, and for whatever else we ultimately found out to be creepy about Phil Spector, her (and his) impact on studio recording artistry was every bit as seminal as what was going on across the pond (the Atlantic Ocean) during that same decade — as what was going on 75 miles up Interstate 75 from my hometown of Bowling Green, Ohio, in “Hitsville USA.” I was reminded as well of Bruce Willis (in his short-lived career as a pretty good rom-com actor) opposite Cybill Shepherd in a March 1987 episode of “Moonlighting” in which they consummated the long-awaited will-they-or-won’t-they seduction with “Be My Baby” as the soundtrack. For those too young to have seen that episode (my wife and I saw it in real time!), I commend it as a testimonial to the power of a “promised song . . . that beat louder than their hearts.” Thanks, as ever, to Richards.
Scott McGinnis, Silver Spring
The first two weeks of 2022 were true to the last two of 2021. Natural disasters, deaths of beloved public figures and the nation’s political system fighting against itself. I was filled with tremendous joy and beyond thrilled to open the Jan. 14 Style section to see an article accompanied by a beautiful photograph of the late great (underappreciated) Veronica Bennett Greenfield, known by millions as Ronnie Spector. The reporter captured the essence of Spector and the beautiful sound that was her voice. I can only imagine the late-August heat of 1963, hanging by the radio listening to that voice convincing me that I indeed wanted to be her baby. Thanks to Chris Richards for his article. Reading the piece provided a wonderfully brief respite from the problems and turmoil that dominate around us.
Matthew Kessler-Vaughn, Washington
A leader for all
Thanks for the informative and inspiring piece on Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County [“UMBC’s leader among leaders,” Metro, Jan. 17]. There was, however, an important omission. The reader could be forgiven for thinking that UMBC is a predominantly African American or minority institution. In fact, less than 20 percent of the student body is Black, 8 percent is Hispanic, 20 percent is Asian and 39 percent is White. This distribution is not very different from the demographic makeup of Baltimore County.
For many years, Hrabowski was one of a handful of African American presidents of predominantly White research universities. In this context, his accomplishments are all the more impressive.
B.K. Krueger, Ellicott City
What’s Up Dawg? One step toward victory.
I was pleasantly surprised, especially on “wild-card weekend,” to see a full column in the Jan. 17 Sports section covering Keira D’Amato’s American-record-setting run at the Houston Marathon [“D’Amato, Hall set U.S. bests in Houston”].
However, the article failed to point out D’Amato’s local roots, which may be of interest to area readers. She grew up in Northern Virginia and graduated from Oakton High School and American University. Although currently residing in Midlothian, she continues to be a member of the Credit Union Cherry Blossom organizing committee, which organized the Up Dawg Ten Miler, where she earned her first American record of 51:23 for 10 miles in an All-women’s race in November 2020.
Though a hamstring injury kept D’Amato from competing in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials 10,000 meters, she did compete in the 2020 Olympic Marathon trials, where she finished a “disappointing” (her words) 15th in 2:34:24.
Phil Stewart, Bethesda
The writer is the event director of the Credit Union Cherry Blossom.
Teach your children well
Barry Svrluga’s Jan. 16 Sports column, “This coaching tree grows tall,” brought a smile to my face as I was reminded of what being a leader is all about. I work as a swim coach and private instructor, and, as with any job, there are ups and downs. Sometimes you wonder why you’re doing what you’re doing, especially when you work tirelessly and still don’t see team improvement.
Svrluga’s column presented an uplifting message to coaches, teachers and other leaders: It’s not about having the best athletes or the smartest kids. Even an extremely successful coach such as Mike Shanahan found more value in passion than success. As expressed in the column, his legacy lies in how he passed his passion for coaching football to others and strong leaders. In his own words, “You want people who would actually work for free because they loved [their job] so much.”
Success is great, but what’s more important is that we are passionate about what we do and raise future leaders who will be just as passionate as we are.
Nadia Costescu, Alexandria
Beating the Beatles
John Lennon did indeed “screech” that “Money — that’s what I want,” as reported in the Jan. 20 Style article “Why musicians are cashing in on catalogues.” But early Motown star Barrett Strong beat the Beatles and screeched first, recording the song shortly after it was written in 1959 by Berry Gordy and Janie Bradford. Strong’s record found its way to England, where the Beatles picked it off the rack at Brian Epstein’s music store, according to George Harrison’s “Anthology.”
The song continues to be “money,” bringing in steady royalties 60-plus years since its debut.
Richard Willing, McLean
Desert this choice
I wasn’t surprised there was nothing on Michael Dirda’s desert-island list, “Ah, to be alone in a cabin with 66 dear companions” [Style, Jan. 13], that I want to read, much less reread. I’m a passionate reader, too, but I’m a woman, a bit older than Dirda, with a different set of passions and life experiences. Difference is good. But on a list of books that yield “contentment and well-being,” with the “powerful and disturbing” ruled out: “Lolita”?
Mary Liston Liepold, Silver Spring
Teach your adults well
I take exception to Wanda’s belief that Darryl is too old to enroll in rock school in the Jan. 14 “Baby Blues” comic. I had my first drum lesson five years ago at age 54. I’m now making music in a band, and I have a creative outlet for relieving stress. May I suggest a plot twist?
Sandra Carin West, Silver Spring
Treating Whiteness as the default
At the risk of appearing to dump on a writer who presents only the best intentions, I’ve got to call out the White bias in John Kelly’s Jan. 16 Metro column, “Naylor name leads to memories of notable seafood slingers.” He got seven paragraphs into his piece, about the people who inspired the name Naylor on a street and on businesses, before writing, “There are also African American Naylors.”
That sentence raises a question that led me to search the previous paragraphs for any mention that any of the namesakes cited in them were White. There was none (“from England” and “a Quaker family” don’t cut it) — only an unwritten assumption of Whiteness, followed by the written implication of African American people as “others.”
If we — no matter our demographic — are to achieve anything close to an enlightened understanding of each other, we (including our editors) need to recognize our biases.
Ronnie Lipton, Potomac