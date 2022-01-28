I appreciated Chris Richards’s sharp and savvy appreciation of a true 1960s (and beyond) icon, Ronnie Spector, in his Jan. 14 Style article, “Spector’s bold yet nuanced voice.” My six-years-older-than-me uncle introduced me to the Ronettes when I was still in elementary school in the 1960s, and for whatever else we ultimately found out to be creepy about Phil Spector, her (and his) impact on studio recording artistry was every bit as seminal as what was going on across the pond (the Atlantic Ocean) during that same decade — as what was going on 75 miles up Interstate 75 from my hometown of Bowling Green, Ohio, in “Hitsville USA.” I was reminded as well of Bruce Willis (in his short-lived career as a pretty good rom-com actor) opposite Cybill Shepherd in a March 1987 episode of “Moonlighting” in which they consummated the long-awaited will-they-or-won’t-they seduction with “Be My Baby” as the soundtrack. For those too young to have seen that episode (my wife and I saw it in real time!), I commend it as a testimonial to the power of a “promised song . . . that beat louder than their hearts.” Thanks, as ever, to Richards.