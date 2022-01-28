Does Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) not see the incongruity in his first two executive orders? The first prohibited teaching “inherently divisive” concepts in schools, and the second prohibited school mask mandates, an order that predictably has opened a fissure within the state. After campaigning for local control of school masking policy and subsequently promoting unity in his inaugural address, the governor recklessly issued the mask mandate prohibition, possibly in violation of state law. This, of course, precipitated a firestorm of protest, lawsuits and defiance by local school districts. His confusing admonitions for parents to “listen to your principal” and “trust the legal process” were nothing more than damage control for the chaos he has created.