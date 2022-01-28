Instead of redeploying police officers to our school, we should be increasing funding for counselors, social workers and mental health professionals. These supports would go a long way toward restoring confidence and preventing violence and unsafe behaviors before they occur. Now, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt learning and social development for our students, school counselors are stressed and overworked. Young people are experiencing emotional stress and confronting mental health crises in unprecedented numbers. Alienation, isolation, depression and outright anger are very real issues with which students wrestle. If not addressed proactively, these tensions can erupt in violence or manifest in suicidal ideation.
Putting uniformed police officers in our schools might seem like a good idea, as it does give the illusion of safety. But such a measure will not necessarily keep our students from harm.
W. Luther Jett, Washington Grove