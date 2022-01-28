After the recent shooting at Magruder High School [“Student in Md. is shot at school,” Metro, Jan. 22; “17-year-old charged as adult in shooting at Magruder High,” Metro, Jan. 23], renewed calls for the return of uniformed police to Montgomery County school buildings will come as no surprise. But the presence of school resource officers will not solve the problem of school violence. At best, it is a short-term measure; at worst, it could reinforce a climate of intimidation. Indeed, intimidation is precisely what those who see the presence of uniformed officers as a deterrent to violence are advocating, though they might believe otherwise.