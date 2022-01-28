In his Jan. 26 op-ed criticizing the taxation of sales of song catalogues at capital gains rates, “An apparent perk for aging rockers: Tax breaks,” Charles Lane left out the compelling reasons for the policy and the reality of the songwriting business entirely.

Songwriters, who struggle greatly to make a living in the streaming era, pay standard taxes on income from their songs, which is their business. To tax them again at the same rate when selling their catalogues would amount to double taxation. Additionally, if songwriters could not sell their catalogues at the capital gains rate, these large sales likely would not occur, denying the treasury millions.

In a music economy damaged by the coronavirus, it is even more critical that we do not unfairly penalize songwriters. Unlike the superstars cherry-picked for this piece, the majority of songwriters — even those with hits — are scraping by to make a living. Far from a “limitless quest for money,” the sale of their catalogues, particularly for older writers and those who do not tour and sell merchandise, is often the only way to support themselves. The author’s efforts to politicize this policy also are incorrect. The Songwriters Capital Gains Tax Equity Act was a rare example of bipartisanship.

The current tax structure is fair to songwriters and incentivizes commerce that greatly benefits the American economy and the American songwriter.

David Israelite, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Music Publishers’ Association.