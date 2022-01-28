In a music economy damaged by the coronavirus, it is even more critical that we do not unfairly penalize songwriters. Unlike the superstars cherry-picked for this piece, the majority of songwriters — even those with hits — are scraping by to make a living. Far from a “limitless quest for money,” the sale of their catalogues, particularly for older writers and those who do not tour and sell merchandise, is often the only way to support themselves. The author’s efforts to politicize this policy also are incorrect. The Songwriters Capital Gains Tax Equity Act was a rare example of bipartisanship.