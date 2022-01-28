Meanwhile, the Biden administration is also reportedly revising bankruptcy policy for federal student loans. Decades of legislation — some spearheaded by Biden when he was in the Senate — made it nearly impossible to receive relief from overwhelming student debt in the bankruptcy courts. (In one case, lawyers for the Education Department argued that a woman’s teenage son should get an after-school job to help pay back her debt.) Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau now working on student debt issues, told Congress in October that the administration is reframing guidelines to make it easier for financially hard-up borrowers to discharge their loans in court — a change some of us have advocated for years.