This much I know: The moment will come, if it hasn’t already, when those children will learn they have been born into a world where someone will despise and — if there’s a chance of getting away with it — abuse them, for no other reason than that they are Jewish. A horrible but inescapable truth.
Christina Darling, 21, has been arrested in the incident and charged with aggravated harassment and menacing, both as hate crimes, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Her mother told the New York Post that her daughter “has mental problems.”
Maybe true. But Darling allegedly had the presence of mind to target innocent kids who she thought were Jews.
As a parent, and one who has been on the receiving end of bigotry, I ache for those children, their families and all whose lives are linked with theirs.
And for those who are of a mind, hold the “whataboutisms.”
Antisemitism is as vile as racism, homophobia, sexism, Islamophobia and other forms of oppression.
Reflecting on the bigoted targeting of innocent kids, I recall the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in his April 16, 1963, “Letter From Birmingham Jail” to the Southern White Christian ministers who questioned the civil rights movement’s militancy. Explaining why demands for change can’t wait, King described an experience that cut to the core — one l lived as a child and as a father.
Imagine, King wrote, “when you suddenly find your tongue twisted and your speech stammering as you seek to explain to your six year old daughter why she can’t go to the public amusement park that has just been advertised on television, and see tears welling up in her eyes when she is told that Funtown is closed to colored children, and see ominous clouds of inferiority beginning to form in her little mental sky, and see her beginning to distort her personality by developing an unconscious bitterness toward white people; when you have to concoct an answer for a five year old son who is asking: ‘Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?’”
It was wrenching to learn, as I did growing up in our nation’s capital, that White Washingtonians deemed Black children like me, my family and anyone with Black skin to be beneath them. No one spat on me. But the doors of White-controlled D.C. schools, stores, theaters, restaurants and neighborhoods were slammed in our faces.
Just as stumbling blocks are being created today that will make it harder for many Americans of a darker complexion to cast ballots. Tantamount to a spitting in the face.
Or a knee on the neck.
How do you tell a child about the gunman at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Tex., and antisemitic fliers popping up coast to coast?
D.C. residents can hardly tsk-tsk about events beyond our borders.
In December, third-graders working on a project in a D.C. public school library were directed to reenact scenes from the Holocaust, including digging mass graves and simulating shootings. One child, who is Jewish, was cast as Adolf Hitler, told to emulate him and pretend to die by suicide, according to a parent.
In addition to allegedly making antisemitic comments during the staged reenactment, the school librarian, responding to a child who asked why the Germans did it, reportedly said: “because the Jews ruined Christmas.”
Following parents’ complaints, the librarian was placed on leave and an investigation promised. The incident, confirmed by the school’s principal, was reported by The Post on Dec. 19.
This week, I called D.C. Public Schools to learn results of the Holocaust reenactment probe. After all, more than 30 days had elapsed. Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez told me “the investigation is still ongoing” and there was “nothing to report.”
Apologies all around, but I went off. No results, a month later?
Demanding that he recheck, Gutierrez emailed several minutes later, “no information was shared with me, and the status of this investigation is still ongoing.” Where’s the outrage?
An immutable truth: Jews alone cannot eliminate antisemitism; Blacks can battle racism like hell, but we can’t overcome it by ourselves; victims of hate crimes can’t defeat their demons without help.
Truth No. 2: Vast numbers of Americans know in their guts what is wrong; some do fight; too many comfortably embrace the status quo and look away.
That is the sin of omission.
“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil,” said Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian who was hanged in a Nazi concentration camp. “God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
Precious little ones in Brooklyn, people of color, all sufferers because of who you are — America is acting. What do you see?