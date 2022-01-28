John Marshall Harlan is the court’s long-game champion. In 1896, he was the only vote against a decision on a big case from New Orleans. Homer Plessy, a shoemaker with a Black ancestor, challenged a state law that required him to travel in a rail car reserved for Black people. The winner that day appeared to be Justice Henry Billings Brown, whose intellectually and morally shabby opinion held Black people responsible for thinking that their separate car was somehow inferior.
Today, Harlan is celebrated in history as the Great Dissenter. As for Brown, he is a historical cipher. Current Justice Elena Kagan, a former dean of Harvard Law School, was asked at her confirmation hearing if she recognized Brown’s name. If anyone would know, she would. Nope.
Now Justice Stephen G. Breyer has announced his retirement after nearly 28 years on the court. Breyer wrote his share of majority opinions, but he leaves behind an important long-game dissent. If the day comes when the Supreme Court ends capital punishment in the United States, Breyer will have paved the way.
The case was Glossip v. Gross, decided in 2015. Oklahoma inmates were challenging the planned use of a particular sedative in the state’s lethal injection protocol, pointing out that the drug had failed in a previous execution, with gruesome results. The 5-to-4 majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., held that inmates who challenge an execution protocol must suggest an alternative way of killing them.
(It is said that in China, the family of an executed prisoner receives a bill for the bullet. In ruling that U.S. prisoners must research pharmaceutical alternatives to, well, pick their poison, the court did not go quite that far. Our prisoners don’t have to buy the drugs, just find them.)
Breyer’s Glossip dissent was an almost 50-year retrospective of America’s thoroughly unsuccessful effort to meet standards set for the death penalty by the court in the 1970s. To satisfy the constitutional ban on “cruel and unusual” punishments, capital cases must be guided by defined standards that greatly reduce the risk of arbitrary, capricious or erroneous outcomes.
After decades of effort, Breyer argued, the death penalty machinery was collapsing under the weight of its defects. In 86 percent of U.S. counties, Breyer wrote, “there is effectively no death penalty.” The average time between sentencing and execution — in those few cases where executions actually occur — had stretched to nearly 18 years, as backlogged lower courts attempted to give each appeal the promised scrutiny. Roughly half of all condemned inmates had lived on death row for 15 years or more.
Offenders, Breyer noted, have “a good chance of dying from natural causes before any execution (or exoneration) can take place.”
Thus, the ultimate punishment had lost credibility, he observed. “A death penalty system that seeks procedural fairness and reliability brings with it delays that severely aggravate the cruelty of capital punishment,” he wrote, “and significantly undermine the rationale for imposing a sentence of death in the first place.”
Meanwhile, the trend of states giving up on the death penalty — Virginia, last year, became the first Southern state to abolish capital punishment — was already visible as Breyer compiled his argument. Only about a third of all Americans live in a state where capital punishment is a practical reality. Yet this trend does not absolve the court of its duty to enforce its own standards, he wrote. “We are left with a judicial responsibility. The Eighth Amendment sets forth the relevant law, and we must interpret that law.”
In the majority that day were justices who know from experience that the drawn-out, expensive, rarely used and unpredictable calamity described by Breyer is the United States’ reality. But their solution was to undermine the promise of rationality and fairness made by the court in 1976, when it allowed the states to enforce new, supposedly improved, death penalty laws.
Breyer’s dissent urged the court to live up to the standards it had set for itself. He marshaled the damning facts of the death penalty’s undeniable failure and asked his colleagues to look at them squarely. He believed that they would arrive at the same conclusion reached by justices Lewis F. Powell Jr., John Paul Stevens, Harry A. Blackmun and Sandra Day O’Connor — all Republican appointees who labored for years in the vain attempt to make the machinery work. Capital punishment “serves no useful purpose,” Breyer wrote, quoting Powell, and is therefore unconstitutional.
He lost his argument that day. But don’t count him out of the long game.