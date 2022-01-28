Meanwhile, the trend of states giving up on the death penalty — Virginia, last year, became the first Southern state to abolish capital punishment — was already visible as Breyer compiled his argument. Only about a third of all Americans live in a state where capital punishment is a practical reality. Yet this trend does not absolve the court of its duty to enforce its own standards, he wrote. “We are left with a judicial responsibility. The Eighth Amendment sets forth the relevant law, and we must interpret that law.”