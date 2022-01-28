Cook is a Michigan State University professor whose peer-reviewed academic writings pertinent to monetary policy are, to be polite, thin. The White House noted that she “is on the Board of the Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.” She was put there two weeks before Biden proposed promoting her. But she strokes progressivism’s erogenous zones: She appears to favor racial reparations. And, evidently, defunding the police: When a University of Chicago economist criticized this idea in 2020, she termed the criticism “racial harassment” for which he should be fired as editor of the Journal of Political Economy and denied “access” to students.