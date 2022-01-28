Youngkin’s attempt to ban CRT is an attempt to ban the truth about what happened in our history, starting before the arrival of the first ships to Virginia’s shores. For example, many Indian tribes resided in Virginia thousands of years before the invasion by English settlers. The first Africans were brought here in 1619 in bondage and forced into slavery by Europeans. Many important figures who revolted against British rule resided in Virginia. Many U.S. presidents were born in Virginia, including four of the first five. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865, and some of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War were fought in Virginia. Virginia is also where 16-year-old Barbara Johns protested the poor conditions of her school, which eventually led to the famous Brown v. Board of Education case that ended segregation in public schools. Virginia is also where “massive resistance” to desegregation, led by U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., resulted in many schools shutting down in 1958 and 1959 to block integration of classrooms.