To be fair, Youngkin did warn us before the attack. On the campaign trail, Youngkin launched his crusade against public education. He described the teaching of CRT as equivalent to reverse racism and part of the liberal agenda to brainwash children. Specifically, he expressed concern over White students feeling uncomfortable about history lessons involving discussions about race. Youngkin provided no data or evidence to support claims regarding the negative impact these supposed teaching practices were having on children. How does one teach slavery without discussing the race of both the oppressor and the oppressed?
During the campaign, Republican claims of indoctrination were so outrageous and far-fetched that many dismissed them as nonsensical. The “CRT debate” appeared to be nothing more than a political stunt by Youngkin to assure the base of the party that he was a true conservative. Since Youngkin was a political newcomer whose ideological leanings were unknown, the Republican Party was very much concerned that he could have more moderate leanings like the governor to the north in Maryland.
However, the unprecedented turnout of rural and suburban White voters for Youngkin confirmed that the battle cry against CRT had awakened a sleeping army in the South. A holy war was being waged against the evils of public education — White children were under attack — and the Lost Cause of the Confederacy was once again up for review and revival in 2022.
Having served both as a public school teacher for 10 years and as Virginia’s secretary of education for the past four years, I strongly believe that public education is the last vanguard of our democratic society. To be clear, with CRT, Youngkin has manufactured a crisis in K-12 education that does not exist. In this fictitious narrative, he is the hero, teachers and school boards are the villains, White children are the victims, and racist parents are his foot soldiers. Youngkin established a tip line to report public school educators teaching “divisive concepts.” This is the new Red Scare.
History is full of “divisive concepts,” including some very bad people and ideas. Perhaps we don’t agree on what “bad” and “good” are anymore, and this might be the crux of the problem. As a former history teacher, I can attest that some of these conversations can be uncomfortable. Though slavery, Jim Crow and anti-miscegenation laws no longer exist, discrimination still occurs, and systemic racism exists in our country. Students should understand what antisemitism looks like, what Islamophobia looks like, what homophobia looks like and so forth. History is not just learning about the oppression of minority groups; it is also about teaching about their many contributions and accomplishments to our society.
Youngkin’s attempt to ban CRT is an attempt to ban the truth about what happened in our history, starting before the arrival of the first ships to Virginia’s shores. For example, many Indian tribes resided in Virginia thousands of years before the invasion by English settlers. The first Africans were brought here in 1619 in bondage and forced into slavery by Europeans. Many important figures who revolted against British rule resided in Virginia. Many U.S. presidents were born in Virginia, including four of the first five. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865, and some of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War were fought in Virginia. Virginia is also where 16-year-old Barbara Johns protested the poor conditions of her school, which eventually led to the famous Brown v. Board of Education case that ended segregation in public schools. Virginia is also where “massive resistance” to desegregation, led by U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., resulted in many schools shutting down in 1958 and 1959 to block integration of classrooms.
As a former history teacher, I am most concerned that Youngkin’s administration is stoking the fires of racial discontent, eerily reminiscent of the 1950s, and waging war on sacred ground, the public school classroom. Racist parents are showing up in droves to school board meetings, threatening members and superintendents with recalls, firing — and worse. It is dangerous. It is divisive. It is un-American. As Virginians, let us remember our history and not repeat the errors of our past.