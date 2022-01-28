Directing her words to her dead husband, she said, “I want you to live through me. This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me now. I’m sure all of our blue family is tired too. But I promise, we promise, that your death won’t be in vain. We’ll take the watch from here.”