Meanwhile, nearly 30 Democratic House members so far have announced they will not seek reelection — which is twice the number of Republican retirements. In many cases, this is because Democratic incumbents are looking at new Republican-drawn district maps, calculating their odds and deciding it is time to hang it up. The latest to head for the exit is Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), who has served more than three decades in the House. “Despite my strength at the polls, I could not stop the General Assembly from dismembering Nashville,” he said in making his announcement on Tuesday. “There’s no way, at least for me, in this election cycle.”