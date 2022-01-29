Democrats need not speculate at the difference the policy can make. They temporarily expanded the tax credit in the covid-19 emergency-aid bill enacted last March, boosting the credit’s size and widening eligibility among low-income people. Mr. Biden boasted at his recent news conference that, as a result, child poverty fell 40 percent last year, helping low-income Americans withstand the financial challenges of the pandemic.
Previously, some of the poorest people qualified for little or no assistance, while middle-class Americans with larger tax bills could receive the full benefit. Democrats’ expansion righted this imbalance by making the credit refundable for those who owe little or nothing in federal income taxes. It also stipulated that federal payments should go out monthly, rather than forcing families to wait until after they file income taxes to get their benefit. A single mother of two making minimum wage went from getting $1,800 a year in child tax credit benefits to $6,000. That’s $500 a month — a difference-making amount for families struggling to pay for food and utilities, the sorts of expenses on which census numbers indicate they spent their enhanced tax credit money.
Some economists fret that expanding the child tax credit blunts recipients’ incentive to work, though experts continue to debate whether this effect is substantial. Even if it is, the trade-off is worth it. Reducing the stress of extreme poverty, bettering child nutrition and enabling secondary earners to spend more time raising their children are each investments in the nation’s future. Such effects might explain a study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which found that the children of poor mothers who received a small monthly stipend showed signs of enhanced brain development.
But Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a vote Democrats need to pass their Build Back Better agenda, is skeptical. Mr. Manchin has called for benefits to be more strictly means-tested to reduce the program’s high cost. He also favors attaching work requirements to the benefit, which would raise a bureaucratic barrier to some of the poorest families least equipped to overcome it — and could even deny benefits to families led by elderly or disabled people. His opposition might keep expansion out of the final bill, as Mr. Biden indicated.
There should be room for a deal. Democrats could scale back the number of higher-income families who would receive expanded benefits, lower the maximum benefit or attach work requirements that apply only in reasonable circumstances. Meanwhile, they should fight to keep the tax credit refundable for the poorest families and to make the expansion permanent.
When Democrats began sketching their Build Back Better agenda, they appeared committed to addressing two increasingly critical national problems: wealth inequality and climate change. Child tax credit expansion is a crucial reform to address the former. Without it, the bill looks far worse.