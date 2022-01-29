Previously, some of the poorest people qualified for little or no assistance, while middle-class Americans with larger tax bills could receive the full benefit. Democrats’ expansion righted this imbalance by making the credit refundable for those who owe little or nothing in federal income taxes. It also stipulated that federal payments should go out monthly, rather than forcing families to wait until after they file income taxes to get their benefit. A single mother of two making minimum wage went from getting $1,800 a year in child tax credit benefits to $6,000. That’s $500 a month — a difference-making amount for families struggling to pay for food and utilities, the sorts of expenses on which census numbers indicate they spent their enhanced tax credit money.