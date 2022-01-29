It is absurd that there are no national regulations or restrictions governing these so-called ghost guns, which pose a mounting threat to public safety. The need to crack down on easily accessible and untraceable guns has long been clear. So let’s hope that a renewed effort in Maryland to combat the problem finally succeeds.
A bill pending before the General Assembly, backed by Democratic leadership, would ban the purchase and possession of ghost guns, firearms that are manufactured in parts and can be easily assembled at the home of an unlicensed buyer. Similar legislation has been introduced in the past but failed to advance. But there seems to be more momentum this year for the proposed ban, due — tragically — to events that have underscored the danger posed by ghost guns. A 17-year-old allegedly brought a ghost gun he had assembled to Montgomery County’s Magruder High School this month to settle a dispute he had with another student. A 15-year-old boy was shot in a boys’ bathroom and critically injured. Last year, Montgomery County recorded its first killing with a ghost gun when a 14-year-old allegedly used one to open fire near a recreation center in Germantown, killing 20-year-old Axel Trejos.
Police and prosecutors throughout Maryland have raised the alarm. Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said officers last year seized 264 untraceable guns, a dramatic increase over the 27 ghost guns recovered in 2019. The Post’s Ovetta Wiggins reported that since 2019, Prince George’s investigators have linked at least 13 homicides, 10 robberies and 20 aggravated assaults, many involving young people, to ghost guns. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said the city is on track to recover 700 ghost guns this year; in 2018, there were only 12 seized. He called the proliferation of ghost guns “frightening. … I could spend hours telling you stories about how these ghost guns hurt our community and make our streets unsafe.”
The Biden administration has announced a crackdown on ghost guns, proposing a rule change that would bring these firearms under regulation of the Gun Control Act. Nine states and D.C., according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, have laws restricting or regulating ghost guns. Maryland should follow that lead.