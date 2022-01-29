A bill pending before the General Assembly, backed by Democratic leadership, would ban the purchase and possession of ghost guns, firearms that are manufactured in parts and can be easily assembled at the home of an unlicensed buyer. Similar legislation has been introduced in the past but failed to advance. But there seems to be more momentum this year for the proposed ban, due — tragically — to events that have underscored the danger posed by ghost guns. A 17-year-old allegedly brought a ghost gun he had assembled to Montgomery County’s Magruder High School this month to settle a dispute he had with another student. A 15-year-old boy was shot in a boys’ bathroom and critically injured. Last year, Montgomery County recorded its first killing with a ghost gun when a 14-year-old allegedly used one to open fire near a recreation center in Germantown, killing 20-year-old Axel Trejos.