Consider the recent conduct of Lithuania, the tiny Baltic republic that gained independence and political freedom in 1991 after half a century of repressive Soviet rule. On Nov. 18, Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a diplomatic office in its capital, Vilnius. Taiwan is recognized formally by only 14 nations. Others have full diplomatic relations exclusively with the much larger and more powerful country that claims Taiwan as a wayward province: the People’s Republic of China. Taiwan has liaison offices in the United States and many European countries — they’re just like the one in Vilnius except for a single detail: Only the Vilnius mission uses the descriptor “Taiwanese Representative Office,” rather than mentioning only Taipei, the island’s capital.