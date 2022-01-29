The legislation also aims to avoid too much expression-squashing by emphasizing transparency. Firms must publish their policies and prove consistency in applying them; appeals procedures are also part of the bargain. Precisely what’s asked of a business, smartly, depends on its size as well as its role in the Internet infrastructure. What’s demanded of, say, a social media site ought to be different from what’s demanded of a hosting service. The only problem with these obligations is that they are, in the typical fashion of E.U. law, extremely extensive and extremely precise. That might have upsides for due process, but it’s sure to have downsides for innovation and competition as upstarts seeking to challenge today’s behemoths lose the advantage of nimbleness.