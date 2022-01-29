The content-focused legislation is part the E.U.’s effort to write the rules for the 21st-century Internet. Its strictures would technically apply only to member countries, yet in practice they could alter the workings of the global Web — just as the General Data Protection Regulation has already done for privacy practices. The easiest way for a company to ensure it complies anywhere with a strict, specific and comprehensive code, after all, is often to comply with it everywhere. In the case of the Digital Services Act, this is not entirely a bad thing.
The proposal has sidestepped some alarming pitfalls. Instead of imposing liability on platforms for material posted by users or requiring the use of error-prone upload filters, the E.U. aims to adopt a notice-and-takedown regime by which sites must remove only material deemed unlawful by authorities. Of course, the relatively more restrictive speech conditions across the pond might make U.S. audiences balk at exactly what content qualifies for removal. So should the ability of nonjudicial actors to demand takedowns. But the model deserves praise for its sensitivity to how these services actually operate — it’s less likely than some existing E.U. laws, as well as plenty of bills circulating on Capitol Hill, to spook companies into over-censorship.
The legislation also aims to avoid too much expression-squashing by emphasizing transparency. Firms must publish their policies and prove consistency in applying them; appeals procedures are also part of the bargain. Precisely what’s asked of a business, smartly, depends on its size as well as its role in the Internet infrastructure. What’s demanded of, say, a social media site ought to be different from what’s demanded of a hosting service. The only problem with these obligations is that they are, in the typical fashion of E.U. law, extremely extensive and extremely precise. That might have upsides for due process, but it’s sure to have downsides for innovation and competition as upstarts seeking to challenge today’s behemoths lose the advantage of nimbleness.
U.S. legislators should study the Digital Services Act because it could inform whatever rules they write, and they should also study it because some of its rules will likely become the rules here. That some of the balances it lands on have a distinctly European flavor ought to be a reminder that if elected officials in this country want American companies to play by American rules, they’d better actually write them. They should engage with the rest of the world as they write, too.