There is so much disheartening news from our major cities, but to learn about Baltimore’s Innovation Fund and the spectacular success of Camp Small is uplifting and a wonderful example of what government and private partners can accomplish with a germ of an idea, creativity and a relatively small investment. The planned expansion to include workforce development to provide job training to city residents is surely the icing on the cake. Other cities can and should devise similar programs adapted to their specific needs.
Maybe the day will come when there are fewer decaying properties and diseased trees, while jobs and beautiful and useful products are created, and maybe even a profit. Congratulations to all involved, and I hope the concept spreads rapidly.
Terry Nelson, McLean