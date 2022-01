The Olympics should be about sports, not politics. Beijing 2022 should be an international arena for the Olympic spirit, not political manipulation. It is unethical to take the athletes hostage in the name of “free speech” and force them to “speak out” against International Olympic Committee rules, especially when narratives have been adversely impacted by the U.S. government and some media outlets. To name just one, the Uyghur population growth has been much higher than the national average over the past two decades.