On Thursday, came a Post profile of an obviously overwrought and overworked Anthony S. Fauci, the White House pandemic adviser. The coming year is likely to see Fauci drawn ever deeper into questions about what he knew and when regarding the coronavirus’s origins. Also implicated: Francis Collins, who perhaps wisely retired last month as head of the National Institutes of Health.
President Biden needs a complete reset of his flailing, failing presidency but most especially of his pandemic strategy, one that begins at the top with new leadership. Fauci clearly must be replaced, but following him out the door should be Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and the White House point man on the pandemic response, Jeff Zients.
It is indisputable that the public’s confidence and trust in the HHS, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration has been damaged, and whether the dysfunction in the agencies contributed to Biden’s approval ratings dropping or vice versa, millions of Americans feel cornered by the pandemic and increasingly skeptical of an erratic administration response.
How can Biden restore his crushed credibility? Install a new team of pandemic advisers unburdened by public revelations of past deceptions and “noble lies,” unhindered by the personal grudges that can develop over two years while dealing with a public health emergency.
But simply bringing in new faces won’t be enough, as the president could learn by consulting “Battlegrounds,” the memoir of retired Army lieutenant general and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster. It was McMaster’s 1997 classic study of the Vietnam War, “Dereliction of Duty,” that I found instructive about the “credibility gap,” and this book, toward the end, offers excellent insights into how to rebuild damaged trust.
In McMaster’s case, he needed to buttress the National Security Council after Michael Flynn’s short, turbulent tenure as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser. McMaster also thought about the Vietnam-era failures in the job by McGeorge Bundy and vowed not to repeat them.
He made four resolutions for resetting the NSC. Those same resolutions, if adopted and ruthlessly enforced by Biden, would help resurrect Americans’ trust in the government’s leadership in the pandemic fight.
First, McMaster resolved to “deliver options to advance and protect the interests of the American people.” Consider that early in the pandemic, the NIH’s Collins urged, in an email, the repudiation of the Wuhan lab-leak theory because otherwise “voices of conspiracy will quickly dominate, doing great potential harm to science and international harmony.”
It is not the job of U.S. health officials to run interference for “science” or “international harmony”; their job is to find the truth, the better to guide policy — in other words, McMaster’s “protect the interests of the American people.”
Second, McMaster vowed at the NSC to articulate “clearly understood objectives.” Without defined pandemic objectives — an acceptable end state, a goal that is public and measured — every new Biden administration proposal or policy change, every new data set, stirs uncertainty and skepticism.
Third, McMaster also resolved that the president would receive multiple options for any major choice. President Lyndon B. Johnson “wanted a strategy that allowed him to avoid difficult decisions in Vietnam,” McMaster reminds us. Johnson was given easy choices that played to his desires and not the country’s needs. That brought disaster.
Does anyone think Biden has sought or been given multiple options, some of them difficult, for dealing with the pandemic? The impression during his first year was that this president largely ceded decision-making to Fauci, Walensky and company. Maybe Biden mistakenly thought he had offloaded responsibility too. The American people noticed.
Finally, McMaster wrote of his hopes for the NSC: “We would not assume linear progress towards our objective.” Now, the optimistic American psyche wants to assume “linear progress” in all things. But the pandemic did not cooperate. Messaging since the beginning has been marked by policies and projections assuming linear progress toward “zero covid,” with the result that when variants arise, policies change and projections fall short, people become jaded.
Better for Biden to articulate what would be a tolerable, live-with-covid endemic state, achieved in a not necessarily linear way. That approach would require a fresh start by a fresh Biden team. It might even provide the jolt to his approval rating that the president desperately needs.