Forcing “diversity” through quotas doesn’t even get you the profitability that the editorial asserted. As the Securities and Exchange Commission itself noted, Nasdaq’s evidence about the performance benefits of race and sex diversity is at best “mixed.” And more rigorous studies have shown that diversity efforts like Nasdaq’s actually hurt firm performance.
The question the editorial should have asked is not whether the world will “survive” if race and sex quotas become the norm in corporate America but, rather, whether the world and our legal system will be better for it. On every metric, the answer is no.
C. Boyden Gray, Washington
The writer represents the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment in its legal challenges to California’s and Nasdaq’s board diversity mandates, and was White House counsel to President George H.W. Bush.