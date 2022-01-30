The Jan. 24 editorial “Boardrooms’ changing complexion” was uncommonly shy about conservatives’ main point: that race and sex discrimination is illegal and immoral. As Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote in Grutter v. Bollinger, “outright racial balancing … is patently unconstitutional.” Similarly, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explained in United States v. Virginia that the way to end sex discrimination is to prohibit policymaking based on shopworn stereotypes about women’s talents and abilities.

Forcing “diversity” through quotas doesn’t even get you the profitability that the editorial asserted. As the Securities and Exchange Commission itself noted, Nasdaq’s evidence about the performance benefits of race and sex diversity is at best “mixed.” And more rigorous studies have shown that diversity efforts like Nasdaq’s actually hurt firm performance.

The question the editorial should have asked is not whether the world will “survive” if race and sex quotas become the norm in corporate America but, rather, whether the world and our legal system will be better for it. On every metric, the answer is no.

C. Boyden Gray, Washington

The writer represents the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment in its legal challenges to California’s and Nasdaq’s board diversity mandates, and was White House counsel to President George H.W. Bush.