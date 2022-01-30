This also helps explain why Biden has seemingly lost some faith in Trudeau’s leadership. While the two are like-minded on quite a few political issues, the former takes a much tougher stance when it comes to foreign policy, safety and security. It’s one of the few areas where U.S. conservatives (and others) regularly find common ground with Biden. Canada’s notable exclusion from the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact last fall may have caught some political observers off-guard, but it’s not that shocking when you consider how different these two leaders look, act and react with respect to international relations.