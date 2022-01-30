Michael Waldman: In fact, it’s what the Constitution had in mind. States run elections, but Congress can override them and set national standards. James Madison insisted on the “Elections Clause” because he was convinced state legislatures were corrupt, that they would be captured by “factions” (in current terms, “parties”), and that they would engage in what we would call “voter suppression” and “gerrymandering.” (They didn’t call it gerrymandering at the time, but that’s what they were talking about.) Madison told the delegates: “It was impossible to foresee all the abuses that might be made. … Whenever the State Legislatures had a favorite measure to carry, they would take care so to mold their regulations as to favor the candidates they wished to succeed.”